Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.95

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Buzzi Unicem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

