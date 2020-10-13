Bytom Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $89.28 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00438560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,626,625,725 coins and its circulating supply is 1,379,340,794 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

