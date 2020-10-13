Cabral Gold Inc (CVE:CBR) Insider Sells C$215,450.00 in Stock

Cabral Gold Inc (CVE:CBR) insider Phoenix Gold Fund Limited sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total value of C$215,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,916,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,269,782.76.

Shares of CVE CBR traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.75. 720,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26. Cabral Gold Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.88.

Get Cabral Gold alerts:

Cabral Gold Company Profile

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. The company primarily owns the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cabral Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabral Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.