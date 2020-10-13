Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

NYSE CADE traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 692,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,647. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.98. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Also, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,477 shares of company stock worth $193,908 over the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter worth $168,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 19.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 170,585 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $8,926,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

