Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN.L) (LON:CNN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $101.00

Shares of Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN.L) (LON:CNN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 105.22 ($1.37), with a volume of 7917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

The stock has a market cap of $13.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 140.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94.

About Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN.L) (LON:CNN)

Caledonian Trust PLC operates as a property investment and development company in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

