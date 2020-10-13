Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to announce sales of $44.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.70 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $31.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $158.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $160.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $163.76 million, with estimates ranging from $155.70 million to $171.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 13.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CATC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cambridge Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.80. 15,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,258. The company has a market capitalization of $428.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.54. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.70.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

