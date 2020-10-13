Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Given a C$154.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$154.00 price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$131.36.

TSE:CNR opened at C$144.43 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of C$92.01 and a 12-month high of C$145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$140.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$124.81. The firm has a market cap of $102.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.59.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.53%.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 4,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.13, for a total transaction of C$560,504.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at C$8,827,661.02. Also, Director Jean-Jacques Ruest purchased 32,780 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$142.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,680,957.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 232,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,217,660.58. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,680 shares of company stock worth $7,779,372.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

