Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $341.71.

Shares of CP stock opened at $315.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $317.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 129.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 955,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,183,000 after purchasing an additional 539,613 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,458,000 after buying an additional 408,973 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 498,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,336,000 after buying an additional 350,162 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $61,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

