Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FOLD. Citigroup raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.61.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. The company had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $70,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,749.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $344,221.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 363,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,653.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,157. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

