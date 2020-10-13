Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CCBG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capital City Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $21.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $367.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

