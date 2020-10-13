CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CDNA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on CareDx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

CDNA stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.53. 723,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,933. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.38 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,936.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,775 shares of company stock worth $3,918,964. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CareDx in the second quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CareDx by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

