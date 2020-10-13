Carry Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.83 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, Carry has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a market capitalization of $10.73 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041170 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.12 or 0.04899130 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00053271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00031528 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,329,872,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,168,231 tokens. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.