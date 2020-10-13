Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CASA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Casa Systems stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $362.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Casa Systems by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Casa Systems by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

