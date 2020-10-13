Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of NYSE CSPR traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.13. 256,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,342. The company has a market capitalization of $286.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casper Sleep news, insider Jeffery R. Chapin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,344.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip Krim acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,756,889.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 29.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Casper Sleep by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

