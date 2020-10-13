Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.00

Shares of Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69), with a volume of 2277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.71).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.97. The company has a market cap of $11.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06.

About Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX)

Catalyst Media Group Plc, through its 20.54% interest in Sports Information Services (Holdings) Limited, provides specialized broadcast solutions in the United Kingdom. The company's broadcast solutions include HD, UHD, satellite uplinks, streaming, satellite Internet and teleport, and fiber services.

