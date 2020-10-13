Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

CATY traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $23.19. 2,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,373. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Richard Sun purchased 9,300 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 52.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.