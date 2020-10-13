Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Cavco Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $187.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.54. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $99.58 and a 1 year high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.49.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.74. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $254.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth $145,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

