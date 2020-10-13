Centrality (CENNZ) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.0581 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $68.63 million and $2.99 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Centrality

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,181,151,345 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

