Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 343,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.88. Century Communities has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $47.58.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $3,606,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,802.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $113,743.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,171 shares of company stock valued at $7,269,744 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Century Communities by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.