CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 140,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,456. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. CEVA has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $999.15 million, a P/E ratio of 644.14 and a beta of 1.43.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.20%. CEVA’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 35,385 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,512,354.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $100,206.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,486. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CEVA by 42.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in CEVA by 19.1% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CEVA by 188.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CEVA by 305.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

