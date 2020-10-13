ChainX (PCX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.82 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00024237 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. ChainX has a total market cap of $19.84 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChainX has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00266872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00098554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01471742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00155007 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,122,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

