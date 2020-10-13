Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.20

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.20 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 45800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.61. The stock has a market cap of $963,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Chamberlin (LON:CMH)

Chamberlin plc manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two divisions, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries division offers light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

