Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CQP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CQP) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion.

CQP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ CQP opened at $35.50 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $45.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

