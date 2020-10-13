Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.31. 3,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,692. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $101.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.