Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Lowered to Buy at Truist

Truist cut shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning. Truist currently has $112.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $113.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVX. MKM Partners began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities raised shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.38.

Shares of CVX opened at $74.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

