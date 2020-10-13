China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered China Southern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of ZNH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.51. 15,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,327. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

