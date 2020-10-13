China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Trading 4.5% Higher

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 1,337,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,549,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 523.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,770 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.45% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

