Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Receives Overweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $1,460.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1,282.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks restated an outperform rating and set a $1,165.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,173.83.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,278.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 141.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,274.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,058.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 127.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

