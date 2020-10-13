Chromia 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.38 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $12.94 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00269004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00098711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00037438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.01472222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00155793 BTC.

Chromia’s total supply is 486,391,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,867,824 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

