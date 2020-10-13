Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.71.

CGX has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cineplex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other Cineplex news, Director Phyllis Yaffe purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.63 per share, with a total value of C$26,964.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,750.

Shares of CGX traded down C$0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.59. The company has a market cap of $293.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$4.72 and a twelve month high of C$34.39.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cineplex will post -0.8000614 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

