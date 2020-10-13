Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,451,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

