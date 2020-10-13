Citigroup (NYSE:C) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $44.42. 1,381,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,451,865. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

