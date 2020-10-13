Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Position Lessened by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 65,063 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 572,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 396,869 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 129,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

