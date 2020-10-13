Cloudbric Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $31,116.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Cloudbric token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00269271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00098794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.01470116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00155658 BTC.

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,056,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cloudbric can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

