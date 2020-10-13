CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.94.

Shares of CME opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. CME Group’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,234.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

