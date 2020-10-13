CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of CNX opened at $10.78 on Friday. CNX Resources has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 237.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

