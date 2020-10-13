Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,385,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,577,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

