Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.19.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.09. 11,385,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,577,328. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

