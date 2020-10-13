Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCEP. ABN Amro upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $40.18. 379,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,283. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.59. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

