COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CLPBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.88. 25,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 0.28. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

