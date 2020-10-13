Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 226,524 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.2% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $45,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $45.68. 336,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,492,590. The stock has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.80. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

