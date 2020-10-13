Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COMM. BidaskClub raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commscope in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of Commscope stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.71. Commscope has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commscope will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Commscope by 1,076.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Commscope by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Commscope by 803.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Commscope in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

