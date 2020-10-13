COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CODYY. Societe Generale raised COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

