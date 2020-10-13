Comparing Calloway's Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) & GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) and Calloway's Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calloway's Nursery has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GrowGeneration and Calloway's Nursery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowGeneration 0 0 8 0 3.00 Calloway's Nursery 0 0 0 0 N/A

GrowGeneration presently has a consensus target price of $14.38, indicating a potential downside of 18.65%. Given GrowGeneration’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GrowGeneration is more favorable than Calloway's Nursery.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of GrowGeneration shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of GrowGeneration shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Calloway's Nursery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GrowGeneration and Calloway's Nursery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowGeneration 0.86% 4.44% 3.27% Calloway's Nursery 5.52% -5.92% -2.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GrowGeneration and Calloway's Nursery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowGeneration $79.00 million 10.66 $1.88 million $0.10 176.70 Calloway's Nursery $58.75 million 1.09 $3.00 million N/A N/A

Calloway's Nursery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GrowGeneration.

Summary

GrowGeneration beats Calloway's Nursery on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company also operates GrowGen.Pro, an online e-commerce store. The company serves commercial and urban cultivators growing specialty crops, including organics, greens, and plant-based medicines. As of March 27, 2020, it operated a chain of 27 retail and commercial hydroponic/gardening centers, including 5 locations in Colorado, 4 locations in California, 4 locations in Michigan, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Washington, 1 location in Oregon, 4 locations in Oklahoma, 1 location in Rhode Island, 3 locations in Maine, 1 location in Florida, 1 distribution center in California, and an online e-commerce store. The company was formerly known as Easylife Corp. GrowGeneration Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Calloway's Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It operates 19 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.