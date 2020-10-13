Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Compugen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 2.76. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,459,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Compugen during the second quarter worth $1,219,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the second quarter valued at $263,000. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

