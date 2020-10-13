Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

CPSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,289. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,142 shares of company stock worth $1,441,369. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 52,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,202. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $414.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

