Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.00 Million

Analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to post sales of $250.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $224.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.50 million.

CRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.26.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $55,118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 33.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,849. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 142.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

