COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get COMWLTH BK AUS/S alerts:

OTCMKTS CMWAY traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $49.87. 9,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,639. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates in six segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre segments.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for COMWLTH BK AUS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMWLTH BK AUS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.