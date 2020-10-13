Conceal (CCX) Trading 78.7% Higher This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $727,258.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 78.7% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001405 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Sistemkoin, STEX and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00051328 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,507.63 or 1.00062279 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00625093 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.81 or 0.01015726 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00105636 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,512,970 coins and its circulating supply is 8,776,458 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

