Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Conduent has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.70 million. Analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

